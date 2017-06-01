MADRID, June 1 Spanish port workers said on
Thursday they would go on strike for three days next week to
protest against the reform of operations aimed at liberalising
hiring practices in a heavily-unionised sector.
The strike action is set for next Monday, Wednesday and
Friday.
Around two-thirds of Spain's imports and exports pass
through its ports, and prolonged industrial action could be
painful for the country's automobile industry and chemical
sector, and ruin fruit and vegetable cargoes.
Earlier this month, Spain's parliament passed the
long-delayed reform to bring port regulation closer to that of
the European Union after months of fines by the EU for failing
to crack down on closed-shop hiring.
Companies currently have no say over hiring and firing at
Spanish ports. The new law aims to permit them to choose their
own staff rather than being bound by union-approved lists.
Workers last week cancelled five out of eight days of
planned strikes - which spanned every other working day between
May 24 and June 9 - after port representatives said they had
reached a preliminary agreement on workers' rights with dockers.
But unions said they would now press ahead with the
remaining three days of strikes after talks broke down over
safeguarding the more than 6,000 jobs in Spanish ports.
