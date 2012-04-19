* Banks adopt new strategies after poor take up of previous
tenders
* ABS investors decisions' linked to collateral, not
sovereign risk
* Banco BPI keeps fixed price format but raises bid 7 to 10
points
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The success of three peripheral ABS
buybacks announced this week will likely be dependent on the
structure of the offerings rather than fears about peripheral
credit, despite the rollercoaster backdrop ride in Spanish
sovereign credit.
Spanish sovereign five-year CDS hit a record high of 520bp
on Monday this week, following a 70bp widening since Easter.
However, dealers insist this will have little impact on appetite
for the ABS tenders which comprise a repeat performance from
Banco BPI, a 33 line offer from Santander, and a mixed ABS and
Cedulas buyback from Caja Laboral Popular.
"Conditions in the Spanish ABS market have been challenging
for so long that a re-emergence of sovereign stress won't change
views," said a liability management dealer.
"Investors will have been sitting on their bonds for some
time, and the sovereign will have little impact on what they
think they're worth," he added.
Spanish collateral performance continues to deteriorate.
Fitch said on Thursday that repossessed Spanish homes were
selling for only 48% of original value at mortgage origination
-so these tenders do present nervous investors an opportunity to
offload risk.
CHANGE OF APPROACH
Santander is offering to buy EUR750m across 16 senior and 17
mezzanine tranches. It has adopted the unmodified Dutch auction
format, in which investors tender at any price above the
minimum, and Santander can choose whether or not to accept them
at the price. It does not then have to disclose details of the
offer to the market, or to harmonise levels across investors.
Bankia used the format for its tender, announced mid-March,
and broke the trend of dismal take-ups that had dogged
peripheral banks' buybacks since the beginning of the year.
It accepted EUR1.37bn, versus BPI's paltry EUR149m, EUR46m
for Banco Popular, EUR38m for Banco Mare Nostrum, and EUR87m for
Cajamar (which also went for unmodified Dutch).
"We suspect that this tender by Santander may also be well
received," Dipesh Mehta, ABS analyst at Barclays said in a note.
John Cavanagh, head of EMEA liability management at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch argues that this strategy is becoming the
method of choice.
"We've seen the market experiment a bit with different
tender strategies, but it now seems to be gravitating towards
the unmodified Dutch auction approach," he said.
LIQUIDITY HINDRANCE
The poor liquidity in peripheral ABS is probably the biggest
factor affecting the success of a tender.
"ABS holdings can be stickier and less visible than,
say, bank capital bonds. Some are locked up in buy and hold as
well as less actively managed portfolios, which results in there
not always being a market consensus on fair value," said
Cavanagh.
This means some investors will tender at unrealistic prices,
since bonds may be marked at par and there are few observable
price points. In other cases, it may mean dealers have to work
hard simply to find the bonds. For instance, bad bank portfolios
might not be actively managed but held in run-off by an
administrator.
Investors stashing bonds in legacy portfolios may also be
unwilling to recognise losses if the bonds are market at par.
One LM dealer reported several investors offering a minimum
price of par in previous peripheral tenders.
"With many of these bonds held on legacy books, combined
with some investors having a limited level of loss budgeted for
the year, these investors preferred to budget their "loss
allocation" for other transactions," said Mehta, referring to
the BPI tender.
The Santander offer acknowledges these constraints, by
publishing minimum prices for the more liquid senior notes, but
not for the smaller, illiquid mezzanine notes.
OFFER TERMS
On Tuesday BPI announced a tender of the same Douro RMBS
bonds it targeted in January when it got only 7% of the
outstanding. However, this time it is concentrating efforts on
the senior notes and raising the bid seven to ten points,
offering 75% for Douro No. 1 A notes, 73% for Douro No. 2A2, and
72% for Douro No. 3A via BPI, Citi and Deutsche bank.
One LM dealer suggested that BPI was only opting for the
fixed price format again because its previous failed tender had
given it good visibility on where it could meet investor
expectations.
Mehta noted that the "timing of this tender is better, and
comes also at a time when concerns over peripheral Europe are
again on the increaseBut we believe the overall take-up may
still disappoint BPI."
Santander, meanwhile, established minimum prices of 70% to
97% for its buyback via dealer managers BAML, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley and Santander GBM.
Caja Laboral followed on Wednesday with a EUR250m offer for
IM Caja Laboral 1 at 80%, alongside a EUR200m offer for IM
Cedulas 2, 3 and IM Master Cedulas at 98%, 97% and 93%. It opted
for modified Dutch auction through sole dealer BBVA.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)