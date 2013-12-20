* PM says govt looking for new method to set power prices
* Competition watchdog annuls wholesale auction results
* Urgent measures could be passed before year-end - source
* Spanish utility shares fall sharply
(Recasts with government plans for review)
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Dec 20 Spain is looking for a new way to
set electricity prices after a double-digit spike at a wholesale
auction threatened a painful rise in household bills, the prime
minister said on Friday, a move that could hit the country's
utilities.
Spain's competition watchdog CNMC had previously annulled
the results of a quarterly auction of wholesale electricity, in
which prices logged a big jump that could have translated into a
10.5 percent rise in power bills.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the government was working
on a replacement for the method by which Thursday's auction set
price changes and hoped to resolve the matter before the
year-end.
"The price hike that would have resulted from the auction
was excessive and totally unjustified," Rajoy told reporters in
Brussels after a two-day meeting of European leaders.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Industry Minister
Jose Manuel Soria would present urgent measures on Dec. 27, the
last weekly cabinet meeting of the year.
The auction had added to doubts on whether Soria's signature
energy reform passed in July would be enough to fix a distorted
power market that has led to 30 billion euros ($41 billion) of
state-backed debt known as the tariff deficit.
The reforms, which include subsidy cuts and tax hikes, were
meant to stop further annual growth in the tariff gap in a way
that spread the pain among consumers, companies and the state.
The 3.6-billion-euro deficit this year will be held on the
balance sheets of utilities such as Endesa, Iberdrola
and Gas Natural, which are being probed over a
potential manipulation of the wholesale power auction to
compensate for their debt burden.
The utilities, which have managed to post respectable
profits even after taking a hit from the tariff deficit reforms,
have faced sharp criticism from consumers and the government
over their alleged role in Spain's high electricity prices,
which are some of the loftiest in Europe.
Shares in Endesa, Gas Natural and Iberdrola fall sharply on
Friday, underperforming Spain's blue-chip index after
the CNMC said it would not validate the quarterly auction due to
the "concurrence of unusual circumstances" in which it was held.
Utilities as well as banks and brokerages participate in the
auction, organised by market operator OMIE. An OMIE spokesman
declined to comment on the auction or the probe.
Justifying its investigation, the Spanish watchdog also
cited high daily market prices in previous weeks, just after the
government reneged on a pledge to provide 3.6 billion euros in
funds to cover the 2013 deficit.
Wholesale prices in the daily electricity market, or pool,
have topped 90 euros per megawatt-hour in December versus an
average of 45 euros during the rest of the year.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and
Dale Hudson)