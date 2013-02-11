MADRID Feb 11 Spain's Electricity Deficit
Amortisation Fund (FADE) has sold 89 million euros ($119
million) in a 2026 bond with a 5.75 percent coupon, according to
information sent to the stock market regulator on Monday.
The bonds, designed to transfer debt accumulated by power
companies to the state-backed institution, have been subscribed
by BBVA, it said. They were priced at 98.107 with a
yield of 5.957 percent.
Spanish utilities have a deficit of around 28 billion euros
after years of regulated power rates that do not cover the costs
of generating and distributing electricity in Spain.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
