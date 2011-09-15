Sept 15 MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's energy regulator CNE will begin a formal examination of over-the-counter deals in the power market prior to auctions used as benchmarks for retail prices, it said on Thursday.

In a brief comment in the minutes of its weekly board meeting, the CNE said it would examine OTC deals "given their influence in setting prices in said auctions."

Dealers estimate OTC dealing accounts for about 70 percent of trading volume in power futures in the Iberian market.

The so-called quarterly "Cesur" auctions determine wholesale prices for distributors which supply power at regulated "last resort" rates, to which small consumers are entitled.

Spain's power market is deregulated for all but small consumers.

The last Cesur auction was held on June 29. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)