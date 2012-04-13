* Prices below 2 pct for 1st time in 19 months
* Inflation easing reflects weakened economy
(Adds comment, details)
MADRID, APRIL 13 - Spain's inflation rate fell below 2
percent for the first time since August 2010 last month,
reflecting the economy's slide towards recession and anaemic
domestic demand.
National consumer prices rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in
March, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on
Friday, compared with 2 percent in February and in line with a
Reuters forecast.
It was the slowest pace in 19 months.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy
prices, was 1.2 percent year on year, unchanged from a month
earlier.
"Core inflation is a good reflection of the weakened Spanish
economy. Spain's annual comparative inflation is now almost a
full percentage point below Europe which shows an increase in
price competitiveness but also the relatively dampened domestic
demand," economist at Citi Jose Luis Martinez said.
Weak growth in many euro zone countries is expected to bring
inflation down in the 17-country bloc, although high oil prices
are currently adding pressure.
Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 1.8 percent
from a year earlier, down from 1.9 percent in February and also
in line with the Reuters forecast.
Even at these relatively low levels, however, prices rises
are adding to deep economic woe in Spain.
Spain's economy is already thought to have entered its
second recession since 2009 as a four-year economic slump wears
on, while massive unemployment and an unfavourable outlook keeps
Spaniards away from the shops.
Deficit-fighting measures by the centre-right government,
which include tax hikes, could have some inflationary impact
this year, Martinez said, though this would mean inflation of
around 1.2 - 1.3 percent in 2013, he said.
(Reporting by Paul Day. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)