By Sonya Dowsett
PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, Jan 11
Princess Cristina appeared in court on Monday on charges of tax
fraud, the first member of the royal family to stand in the
dock, as a lengthy investigation into her husband's business
affairs finally went to trial.
King Felipe's 50-year-old sister is one of 18 people on
trial after a six-year investigation into the Noos Foundation, a
charity run by her husband Inaki Urdangarin, that prosecutors
say was used to embezzle millions of euros in public funds.
Details of the probe badly damaged the image of the royal
family at a time when ordinary Spaniards were grappling with a
devastating economic crisis and tapped into popular disgust at
cases of high-level corruption among bankers and politicians.
Cristina arrived with her husband at the Mallorcan court to
be greeted by a barrage of TV and press cameras.
Dressed simply in a grey trouser suit, she sat motionless
and unsmiling in the court room fronted by a framed photo of
King Felipe during the nearly 13-hour hearing that finished at
1000 CET (2100 GMT).
Her lawyers asked the three female judges overseeing the
trial to drop the criminal charges against her and the state
prosecutor said there was insufficient evidence to back up the
accusations.
The charges against the princess were privately filed by the
'Clean Hands' anti-corruption organisation using a Spanish legal
instrument known as the 'people's accusation'. One of the judges
said the court would decide before Feb. 9 whether to drop the
charges.
The Spanish legal system is under pressure to get tough on
corruption after a string of graft cases involving the
establishment from the main political parties to bankers like
former International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Rodrigo Rato.
"The law must be equal for all," said newspaper El Pais on
Monday in an editorial which said the fact the probe had come to
trial showed the legal system worked, albeit at a slow pace.
BIRTHDAY PARTIES
Urdangarin, a former Olympic handball player who was seated
apart from his wife in the court, is accused of using his royal
connections to win public contracts to put on events through the
non-profit organisation.
Prosecutors say some of the foundation's money was
transferred to a company largely owned by the princess and
Urdangarin and used to pay for personal items ranging from
parking tickets to children's birthday parties.
Cristina is charged with two counts of being an accessory to
tax fraud and, if found guilty, could face up to four years in
prison for each charge - a maximum of eight years.
Urdangarin is accused of nine crimes including fraud and tax
evasion with a combined potential jail sentence of 19 and a half
years. Urdangarin and his partners allegedly overcharged local
governments for putting on conferences about sports and
business, then hid the proceeds abroad.
The couple, who have four children, deny any wrongdoing.
The other 16 people in the dock included the former head of
the Balearic Islands government and other high-ranking officials
from the islands and the Mediterranean region of Valencia.
The case helped drive the Spanish royal family's approval
rating to its lowest level since the monarchy was restored in
1975 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in a historic
move paving the way to democracy.
However, its popularity revived after former king Juan
Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son Felipe, who is
married to a former television journalist. The new king
regularly tops approval polls of public figures.
Felipe was proclaimed king in a low-key ceremony and has
worked to modernise the monarchy, paring down the royal family's
formal members and taking duties away from his two sisters. He
stripped Cristina of her title of Duchess of Palma in June.
After Monday's session, the court will adjourn and the trial
will continue in February. The court hearing will end in June
and sentences are expected to be handed out before the end of
the year.
