MADRID Jan 14 Private equity investment in Spain jumped by over a quarter in 2014 while funds raised from exiting deals reached an all-time high, figures showed on Wednesday, with foreign capital flooding into the country in search of bargains following a recession.

Last year had been a turning point, said Javier Ulecia, chairman of the Spanish Association of Private Equity Funds (ASCRI), adding he expected 2015 to continue the bullish trend.

Leading deals in 2014 included CVC's acquisition of a stake in Spanish hospital group Quiron and olive oil group Deoleo and KKR's purchase of fast-food company Telepizza.

Total investment by private equity in Spain reached 3 billion euros, up 28 percent from 2013, ASCRI figures showed. Leveraged buyout activity totalled 1.7 billion euros, doubling the previous year's levels.

The value of exits from private equity deals reached a historic high in 2014, totalling 4.7 billion euros - nearly three times the value of 2013. The majority of the exit strategies were through sales to third parties and over 90 percent were made with significant profits, said Ulecia.

Just 12 percent of the exits were made by stock market flotations, led by eDreams Odigeo and Applus Services, owned by Permira and Carlyle respectively.

