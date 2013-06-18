BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
MADRID, June 18 Spanish property developer Bami has filed to begin insolvency proceedings, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of real estate groups and other firms in the recession-hit country to struggle to refinance their debts.
Dozens of property firms have collapsed in Spain, where house prices have fallen 40 percent from their 2007 peak, and banks that have set aside money to cover losses in the sector are becoming tougher with firms still in business.
Unlisted Bami, 49 percent-owned by French property firm Gecina, has 620 million euros ($830 million) of debt with banks.
"A year ago we began negotiations with our syndicate of creditors to refinance the debt and we have not been able to reach an agreement," a Bami spokesman said.
France's Natixis, Spain's Banco Popular and German lender Eurohypo are the company's main lenders, Bami said.
Separately, Gecina said all assets and liabilities linked to Bami have been depreciated and are no longer consolidated in its accounts.
A record number of Spanish companies filed for bankruptcy in the first quarter. On Monday, plastic bottle maker La Seda de Barcelona started insolvency proceedings.
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.