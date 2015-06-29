* Torre Espacio skyscraper valued at 400-500 mln euros

By Andrés González

MADRID, June 29 Spanish privately-owned conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir wants to sell Torre Espacio, one of Madrid's tallest skyscrapers, and has brought in real estate consultants Aguirre Newman to help it do so, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The tower, which has 57 floors and an available space of 56,250 square meters, is valued at between 400 million euros ($448 million) and 500 million, two of the sources said.

Once Spain's tallest building, Torre Espacio was completed in 2007 to become a symbol of the country's decade-long real estate boom, which ended abruptly that year and triggered a deep economic downturn.

Grupo Villar Mir, managed by 84-year-old founder Juan Miguel Villar Mir, holds majority stakes in Spanish real estate firm Colonial and building and infrastructure group OHL . It also has investments in other companies including toll road operator Abertis.

The group had net debt of 8.1 billion euros at end-March, giving a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1 times.

Grupo Villar Mir and Aguirre Newman declined comment. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jane Merriman)