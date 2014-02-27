(Adds denial from source)

MADRID Feb 27 Pontegadea Inmobiliaria, the property holding firm of Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, is not planning a public share launch, a company source said on Thursday, denying an earlier media report.

Spanish news website El Confidencial earlier reported that Ortega - founder of textile giant Inditex - planned to list his property holdings in a real estate investment trust worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.83 billion).

A source from Pontegadea denied the company would go public.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month that Ortega - the world's third-richest person according to Forbes magazine - was interested in possibly buying into property company Realia. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)