UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds denial from source)
MADRID Feb 27 Pontegadea Inmobiliaria, the property holding firm of Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, is not planning a public share launch, a company source said on Thursday, denying an earlier media report.
Spanish news website El Confidencial earlier reported that Ortega - founder of textile giant Inditex - planned to list his property holdings in a real estate investment trust worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.83 billion).
A source from Pontegadea denied the company would go public.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month that Ortega - the world's third-richest person according to Forbes magazine - was interested in possibly buying into property company Realia. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources