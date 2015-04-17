April 17 Spain's Merlin Properties
* Says looking to make investments for around 1.95 billion
euros ($2.1 billion), 170 million euros of which are already in
the due diligence phase.
* Says has made some preliminary and non-binding offers,
including in relation to Sacyr's unit Testa Inmobiliaria
as reported in Expansion newspaper.
* Expansion reported on Friday, citing sources close to the
process, that Merlin had offered to buy a 30 percent stake in
Testa.
($1 = 0.9294 euros)
