April 17 Spain's Merlin Properties

* Says looking to make investments for around 1.95 billion euros ($2.1 billion), 170 million euros of which are already in the due diligence phase.

* Says has made some preliminary and non-binding offers, including in relation to Sacyr's unit Testa Inmobiliaria as reported in Expansion newspaper.

* Expansion reported on Friday, citing sources close to the process, that Merlin had offered to buy a 30 percent stake in Testa. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)