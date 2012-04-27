* 2,000 extra police for Barcelona
* Spain temporarily suspends Schengen accord
* Spain in economic crisis, fears anti-austerity protests
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 27 Spain has temporarily banned
passport-free travel from most of Europe and drafted in 2,000
extra police to Barcelona to prevent violent protests when the
European Central Bank governing council meets in the city next
week.
The conservative government fears activists from other
countries will join Spanish demonstrators protesting against
austerity measures during the May 3 meeting, following violent
incidents during a one-day general strike in March.
"We're working on a toughening up of the legal response for
when some (violent) protesters prevent others from exercising
their rights to protest and to protect those that don't wish to
take part," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
said in a recent news conference.
But Fernando Lezcano, spokesman for Spain's largest labour
federation, CCOO, said the government should not discourage
peaceful protests.
He said: "(The government) is making a link between labour
union and citizen response to the cuts, and street disorder and
urban violence, ignoring their social element and peaceful
nature."
The Interior Ministry announced the temporary suspension of
the Schengen treaty, which allows European travellers to pass
between member nations without a passport, and said it would
increase security at airports. The suspension comes into force
on Saturday and ends on May 4.
The measures, during the high-profile one-day meeting of
euro zone central bank governors, are part of a wider tightening
of security as a deepening recession sparks ever larger
protests.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain
by two notches, to BBB-plus from A, citing expectations the
government finances will deteriorate even more than previously
thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing
banking sector.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo warned
on Friday the economy faces a "crisis of huge proportions".
Spain's conservatives, like the Socialists before them, have
passed a series of spending cuts, tax hikes and reforms in an
attempt to reduce the public deficit and improve
competitiveness.
These measures, an economy that has grown only half a
percent in over four years, 24 percent unemployment with 50
percent of young people out of work, have prompted street
protests but, unlike in Greece, Italy and Britain, no major
violent clashes.
But when hooded youths threw rocks and burnt rubbish bins in
downtown Barcelona during the March 29 general strike rallies,
police responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse protesters
and security has been beefed up for the ECB meeting.
Of the estimated 800,000 people who took part in the strike
rallies across Spain, 176 people were arrested and 116 hurt.
NAME-AND-SHAME WEBSITE
A website with closed-circuit television snapshots of
protesters, set up in Barcelona by police to name and shame
people seen stirring up trouble during the general strike, has
caused controversy, and the public prosecutor's office says it
wasn't told of the initiative.
Some have questioned the legality of the web page, which
calls on citizens to identify rabble rousers.
"We don't know where the images come from or whether they
include people who are underage, but we do know they've not been
through any judicial process," said the general secretary of the
Barcelona Bar Association, Luis Antonio Sales.
The Interior Ministry has also said the Indignados (or
Indignant) p rotest movement of youths disgruntled with all
political parties, which gained momentum in May last year and
prompted similar demonstrations around the world, would not be
allowed to camp in Madrid's central Pue r ta del Sol square again
this year.
The ECB meeting, usually held in Frankfurt, brings together
the six members of the Executive Board, plus the governors of
the national central banks of the 17 euro area countries, and is
expected to be the focus of protesters' anger.
The governing council had planned to use its escape from the
cold rain of northern Europe to indulge in a spot of tourism in
the Mediterranean city, but fear of a backlash has caused them
to cancel the tour bus, according to one report.
The government's most recent statements on the protests, and
possible changes to the law to confront potentially violent
conflicts, were worrying, said Sales of the Barcelona Bar
Association.
"This is dangerous rhetoric, because it can lead to an
attack on fundamental rights. What's more, if collectives like
the Bar don't say anything, people can be given the impression
that this is normal ... but we need to look at the consequences
and question the legality of the measures," he said.
The Schengen treaty covers the European Union except Ireland
and Britain, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and
Switzerland.
