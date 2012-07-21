MADRID, July 21 Hundreds of unemployed Spaniards
who had travelled hundreds of kilometres (miles) on foot to
Madrid joined protests on Saturday against Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's government and its handling of an economic
crisis in the EU country.
Demonstrations have swelled across Spain since the
centre-right government announced 65 billion euros in new
spending cuts two weeks ago to satisfy the conditions of a euro
zone bailout, with firefighters and police joining a mass
protest on Thursday.
Several hundred jobless people journeyed on foot from the
southern region of Andalucia, which has one of the worst
unemployment rates in the country, northern Catalonia and other
areas in an attempt to highlight the plight of the unemployed in
recession-hit Spain, where almost one in four is without a job.
A march was planned for Saturday night towards Madrid's
Puerta del Sol, a central square that has been the scene of
protests involving hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.
Violence erupted at a protest earlier this month and police used
teargas and rubber bullets.
Protesters chanting "Unemployed, wake up!" were joined by
members of Spain's "Indignados" (Indignant) movement, which has
organised regular sit-ins at the square for more than a year.
The government is trying to avert a full-blown bailout after
it was forced to ask euro zone leaders for up to 100 billion
euros to help ailing banks in the zone's fourth-largest economy.
Rajoy has pushed through the 65 billion euros of spending
cuts and tax rises to meet deficit targets set by Brussels that
are widely blamed for pushing the economy back into recession
for another year.
One of the government's most controversial cuts will affect
unemployment benefits, set to be reduced for the newly jobless.
Spain's borrowing costs have continued to climb to record
highs, reaching a peak on Friday after the Valencia region asked
for financial help and the government unveiled gloomy economic
forecasts.
The economy is forecast to stay mired in recession next
year.
