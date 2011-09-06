* Workers, youth-led Indignados march over debt
MADRID, Sept 6 Thousands of union workers
marched peacefully in Madrid on Tuesday to protest against
austerity measures and a rushed constitutional reform to cap
government spending, which they say threatened social
programmes.
The workers and members of the youth Indignados
movement gathered in Puerta del Sol square -- ground zero for
anti-government protesters in Spain -- in the evening carrying
banners reading "I don't want any change to the
constitution."
Union leaders said 25,000 people took part but
witnesses said the turnout was about half that.
The protest, organised by Spain's two main union
federations, the CCOO and UGT, came a day before Spain's
Senate is due to change the constitution to limit structural
deficits in central and regional governments.
On the same day workers across Italy held strikes protesting
against government austerity plans being debated today by
Italy's senate. C ountries around
Europe are slashing spending to try to stem the euro zone debt
crisis.
"As a result of the labour reform and the proliferation
of temporary contracts, there are not going to be any workers
with permanent jobs. Young people have been given a real kick in
the teeth ," said marcher Luis Gomez, a 59-year-old
mathematics teacher.
Youth unemployment tops 40 percent in Spain and one in five
workers are jobless, the highest rate in the European Union.
Earlier this year, members of disaffected youth groups known
as the Indignados -- or Indignant -- camped out for weeks in
Puerta del Sol in protests against Spain's political system, but
the movement lost some momentum over the summer.
CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM
The constitutional reform is likely to pass as both the
Socialist government and the centre-right People's Party support
it and the lower house has already overwhelmingly approved the
measure.
Union protests have had little influence on Spain's
commitment to austerity measures and a general strike last year
drew limited support from workers.
Spain's two main political parties struck a rare political
truce over the constitutional debt limit, arguing it was
essential to show markets Spain was serious about managing its
debt.
Smaller parties, such as the United Left and the Catalan and
Basque nationalists, are against the move.
They say the reform would break a parliamentary deal struck
when Spain became a democracy in 1978 -- three years after the
death of dictator Francisco Franco -- and they demand a
referendum on what would be only the second change to the
constitution since then.
Last month Spain's bond yields came perilously close to
levels which forced Greece and others to ask for bailouts, and
recovered only after a sustained campaign of bond buying by the
European Central Bank.
Spain's deficit is at the heart of concerns it may need a
bailout like Greece, which has been plagued by social unrest
over austerity measures.
Union leaders and the Spanish government sparred publicly
ahead of the protest, wi th CCOO General Secretary Ignacio
Fernandez Toxo sayin g that Zapatero had warned him in
August that the country was close to needing a bail-out. The
union leader later said he had misspoken.
"A rescue is totally out of the question," Economy Minister
Elena Salgado said on Tuesday.
She said the country's risk spread -- which measures the
difference between interest rates on German and Spanish
benchmark bonds on secondary markets -- should not be higher
than 150 basis points based on economic fundamentals.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared since early 2010 and the
spread was at roughly 340 basis points on Tuesday.
.
Spain has pledged to bring its headline public sector
shortfall, one of the highest in the euro zone, down to 3
percent of gross domestic product by end-2013, in line with EU
guidelines and expects to have cut it to an expected level of
about 6 percent of GDP at the end of this year from 11.1 percent
in 2009.
