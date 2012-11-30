MADRID Nov 30 Foreign investors began dumping Spanish bonds in October, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, reversing a brief rise in September after the ECB proposed a conditional bond-buying scheme.

Non-residents reduced their share in sovereign bonds to 35.9 percent or 182.9 billion euros ($237.4 billion) in October from 36.2 percent or 186.1 billion euros in September.

Spanish banks meanwhile increased their share of sovereign bonds in October, the data showed. Spanish lenders held a 34.8 percent share or 177.1 billion euros of bonds, up from 33.5 percent or 172.4 billion euros a month ago.

Non-residents have been unloading Spanish bonds since late last year on concerns the government could not control its finances given a deep and prolonged recession.

In September, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank would buy bonds of countries which signed up for aid in the secondary markets, non-residents increased their holdings for the first time in 11 months.

Bank of Spain data on Friday showed that foreign investors had put more money into Spain than they had taken out in September, the first time this had happened for 15 months, though this is likely to weaken after October's bond data. . ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer/Paul Day/Ruth Pitchford)