CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
MADRID Feb 20 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he would soon propose new bills to regulate more strictly the financial activity of political parties and crack down on corruption.
Speaking before the parliament on the occasion of his annual speech on the state of the nation, he also said he would propose a reform of criminal law to enforce tougher sanctions against cases of corruption among senior political officials.
The ruling People's Party has been buffeted since January by media reports alleging its former treasurers operated a slush fund with donations from construction industry executives that were then doled out to Rajoy and other party leaders.
WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
NEW YORK, March 6 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.