MADRID, Dec 3 Incoming Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy called on all Spaniards to work together to
overcome the debt crisis and promised a new economic policy to
deal with unemployment that is more than double the European
Union average.
"What's ahead for Spain is going to be difficult ... exiting
the crisis is not just the government's task but that of every
Spaniard," Rajoy told journalists in Pontevedra, Galicia, in
northwest Spain.
"It's complicated at the moment ... There are over 5 million
people in Spain without a job, who are having a bad time, and
this requires implementing another economic policy and
explaining it properly," he said.
Apart from two tweets, these were Rajoy's first comments
since his centre-right People's Party won an absolute majority
in the Nov. 20 parliamentary election. He is due to be sworn in
as prime minister on Dec. 19.
Financial markets and Spaniards alike are keen to hear more
details of the PP's economic plans, likely to include a wave of
new austerity measures as debt markets drive Spanish debt yields
to unsustainable levels.
A reform of the labour market to create more jobs and
further restructuring of the banking sector to break the
strangling of credit are likely to be top of the PP's agenda.
Rajoy is expected to outline his policies to many of the
euro zone's leaders at a European People's Party summit in
Marseilles on Dec. 7-8.
"I will be speaking to the most important leaders in Europe
there (in Marseille) and will let them know our position. That
we are in favour of public spending control, of not living above
our means," he said.
Rajoy has been cagey about exactly where he will cut public
spending, but he has promised to meet Spain's target of slashing
its public deficit to 4.4 percent of economic output next year,
which implies drastic measures.
