MADRID Nov 22 Spain's next Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will outline much anticipated economic plans to many of the euro zone's top leaders at a European People's Party summit in Marseilles on Dec. 7-8, according to a report.

A report from news agency EFE published in El Mundo newspaper and citing Spanish PP sources said that Rajoy, who won an absolute majority with Spain's People's Party at Sunday's parliamentary election, will set out his plans in a speech at 12 midday on Dec. 8. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are both set to attend.

The PP in Madrid could not immediately be reached to confirm the report.

Markets and Spaniards are anxious for more details of the PP's economic plans, likely to include a wave of new austerity measures, as debt markets drive the country's debt yields to unsustainable levels.

The European PP summit comes a day before a euro zone leaders summit aiming to shape measures to put some sort of brake on a deepening debt crisis. The report said the Spanish position at the summit would be agreed between PM-in-waiting Rajoy and PM Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

Rajoy has kept markets guessing over his plans and has said he will not outline measures or announce his cabinet until shortly before Christmas when he is sworn in.

