MADRID Nov 22 Spain's next Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy will outline much anticipated economic plans to
many of the euro zone's top leaders at a European People's Party
summit in Marseilles on Dec. 7-8, according to a report.
A report from news agency EFE published in El Mundo
newspaper and citing Spanish PP sources said that Rajoy, who won
an absolute majority with Spain's People's Party at Sunday's
parliamentary election, will set out his plans in a speech at 12
midday on Dec. 8. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy are both set to attend.
The PP in Madrid could not immediately be reached to confirm
the report.
Markets and Spaniards are anxious for more details of the
PP's economic plans, likely to include a wave of new austerity
measures, as debt markets drive the country's debt yields to
unsustainable levels.
The European PP summit comes a day before a euro zone
leaders summit aiming to shape measures to put some sort of
brake on a deepening debt crisis. The report said the Spanish
position at the summit would be agreed between PM-in-waiting
Rajoy and PM Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.
Rajoy has kept markets guessing over his plans and has said
he will not outline measures or announce his cabinet until
shortly before Christmas when he is sworn in.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies)