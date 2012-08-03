MADRID Aug 3 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said on Friday the euro zone cannot accept the wide gaps
between the sovereign bond yields of its heavily indebted
members and those of the better funded nations.
Rajoy, who is battling to regain the confidence of financial
markets that have pushed Spanish bond yields to their highest
since the launch of the euro, said the European Central Bank's
decision on Thursday to use non-conventional measures to salvage
the currency, marked a shift in policy by the central bank.
"The euro zone cannot accept, if we are truly talking about
a project, a joint project for millions of citizens, that there
should be such wide differences in financing between one member
state and another," he said.
The premium investors command to hold Spanish over German
debt rose to nearly 570 basis points on Friday, after having
touched a euro-era high of around 640 basis points last week.
Rajoy, whose conservative government has imposed tough
austerity measures on a country already in recession to meet
strict targets on its debt and deficit, added his government had
no intention of cutting pensions next year.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing
by Paul Day)