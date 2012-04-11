MADRID, April 11 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked other European Union leaders and policymakers on Wednesday to be more cautious when they talk about Spain.

"I wish to say the following with regard to some statements which have been made in the EU, and more explicitly last night by some EU leaders," Rajoy told parliamentarians from his governing People's Party

Media reports cited Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti as saying on Tuesday that Spain's financial problems were the main reason for renewed tensions on debt markets in Europe.

"We hope that they assume their responsibilities and are more cautious in their statements," Rajoy added. "We don't talk about other countries. We wish other EU and euro zone countries the best. What is good for Spain is good for the euro zone." (Reporting By Julien Toyer and Paul Day; Editing by Martin Roberts)