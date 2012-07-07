NAVACERRADA, Spain, July 7 Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday that he will take
additional steps to reduce the public deficit in the coming days
and renewed his call on Europe to quickly implement a rescue
plan for Spanish banks.
Speaking at a conference in a town in the mountains outside
of Madrid, Rajoy also said that Spain's 17 autonomous regions
must deepen their efforts to cut spending.
Rajoy is expected to announce on Wednesday in Parliament
budget measures including a likely hike in the value-added tax,
and cuts to benefits for public workers.
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos; writing by Fiona Ortiz; editing by
Teresa Larraz)