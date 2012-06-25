MADRID, June 25 The Spanish government will soon
take new measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and
creating jobs, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday in a
speech to business leaders.
"Soon there will be new economic measures with no objective
other than (economic) growth and creating employment," Rajoy
said. He gave no details, but also said Spain was fully
committed to cutting its public deficit.
He also said that European leaders, at a summit later this
week, should set out a precise calendar for achieving further
economic and fiscal integration in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)