PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 17 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he felt "profound unease" at Argentina's decision to seize control of leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol.

"I must express my profound unease. It's a negative decision for everyone," Rajoy said at the World Economic Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, noting that the Spanish firm was being expropriated "without any justification."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes)