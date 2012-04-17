* Move damages bilateral relations, Rajoy says
* Madrid has called in Argentine ambassador over row
(Adds quotes, background, details throughout)
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 17 Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy blasted Argentina's decision to seize
control of energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major
Repsol, saying the action would damage ties between the
two countries.
"I must express my profound unease. It's a negative decision
for everyone," Rajoy said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum
in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, adding that the Spanish-controlled
company was being expropriated "without any justification."
"This breaks the good understanding that has always
characterized relations between our two countries and also
damages Spain and Argentina," Rajoy said.
Madrid called in the Argentine ambassador in a rapidly
escalating row over the nationalization order by Argentina's
populist and increasingly assertive president, Cristina
Fernandez. The move delighted many of her compatriots but
alarmed some foreign governments and investors.
YPF has been under intense pressure from Fernandez's
center-left government to boost production, and its share price
has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.
Until recently, YPF had a harmonious relationship with
Fernandez. However, a surging fuel import bill has pushed a
widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of
worsening state finances in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
