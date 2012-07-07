* PM calls anew for quick follow-through of EU rescue plan
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tomás Cobos
NAVACERRADA, Spain, July 7 Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday his government would
take further deficit-cutting measures in coming days and he
renewed a call on euro zone leaders to quickly implement a
rescue plan for Spain's banks.
Speaking at a conference in a town in the mountains outside
of Madrid, Rajoy also said that Spain's 17 autonomous regions
must deepen their efforts to cut spending.
The conservative premier is expected to announce on
Wednesday in parliament budget measures including a hike in the
value-added tax and cuts to benefits for public workers.
Getting Spain's deficit under control, along with the rescue
package of up to 100 billion euros for its troubled banks, are
key to winning back investor confidence. Borrowing costs have
soared, threatening to leave Spain in need of a bailout and
escalating the euro zone debt crisis to a dangerous new plateau.
On Friday the yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year bond
breached the 7 percent level that is seen as difficult to
sustain in the medium term.
"In the coming days we will take decisions to reduce the
public deficit. We must take them again," Rajoy said in a speech
at the conference held by the FAES think-tank of his People's
Party. He forecast "uncomfortable" decisions pleasing to no one.
Spain far overshot its deficit target last year, ending 2011
with a shortfall equivalent to 8.9 percent of GDP. Rajoy's
centre-right government, which took office in December, is
struggling to slice the deficit to the 5.3 percent level pledged
to the European Union earlier this year.
The government has announced savings of more than 40 billion
euros this year, both in the central government and regional
administrations. But with the economy in recession and tax
income flagging, Rajoy has had to come up with more spending
cuts and tax hikes.
EU leaders agreed to help Spanish banks with aid and to use
European rescue funds - the EFSF and ESM - to buy Italian and
Spanish debt and help bring down their borrowing costs.
But the details have yet to be worked out and there is
public debate over whether European funds will be injected
directly into Spanish banks - so that the aid does not weigh on
Spain's public accounts - or whether the government will
ultimately liable for the aid.
Rajoy said the measures must be made concrete very soon to
restore credibility to the common currency area.
"We've reached important agreement, but what will determine
the true success of the summit is that those decisions are
turned into concrete, palpable realities, and that it is done in
a rapid, agile and effective way ... This is where the
credibility of the entire European project is at play."
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Teresa Larraz and Mark
Heinrich)