LONDON Jan 15 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that euro zone creditor countries should do more to stimulate growth, in an interview with London's Financial Times.

"When there is a need for growth, those who are able to implement growth policies should do it," he said, in comments published on the FT website on Tuesday.

"What is clear is that you cannot ask Spain to adopt expansionary policies at this time. But those countries that can, should."

He also reiterated that for now Spain did not need to tap the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme for troubled economies, but did not rule out asking for aid in the future.

"The option is there, and it would be absurd to rule it out for all time," he said, echoing remarks he made last month. "But at this point we believe that it is not necessary."

Rajoy has faced pressure from Spain's international partners to seek a European Union bailout, but has resisted so far, helped by the easing of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Ron Askew)