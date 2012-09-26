NEW YORK, Sept 26 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy vowed that he is committed to fiscal and structural
reforms on Wednesday, saying that all segments of Spanish
society will need to make sacrifices.
"We know what we have to do, and since we know it, we're
doing it," Rajoy said in a speech in New York as violent
protests engulfed Madrid for a second day in a new round of
anti-austerity demonstrations.
"We also know this entails a lot of sacrifices distributed
... evenly throughout the Spanish society," Rajoy said in an
address to the Americas Society in New York.
The violent protests in Madrid and growing secession talk in
the wealthy Catalonia region have increased the pressure on the
government to seek external aid to help get public finances in
order.
Rajoy has been reluctant to ask for help, but in an
interview with The Wall Street Journal this week he said he
would seek a bailout if Spanish debt financing costs remained
too high for too long.
The yield on Spain's 10-year benchmark bond, a gauge of
investors' perceived risk for lending money to the government,
topped 6 percent on Wednesday. Earlier this year, the yield rose
above 7 percent, the highest since the euro was created more
than a decade ago.
The European Central Bank said this month it would ease
borrowing costs for indebted states such as Spain by purchasing
their government bonds. But a country must request aid from the
European rescue fund and meet strict conditions to qualify for
ECB help.
Rajoy said reducing the budget deficit and embracing reforms
to make the country more competitive were essential for both
Spain and the 17-country euro zone, which has been mired in a
debt crisis for more than two years.
The government will unveil its 2013 budget on Thursday,
which Rajoy has said will include new reforms, including
restrictions on early retirement.
"The Spanish government has a clear economic strategy. It
also has parliamentary stability of more than three years that
will allow it to make the needed reforms," Rajoy said.
PUBLIC, REGIONAL UNREST
The level of stability and support in Spain's general
population may not be as high. Protests against reforms turned
violent on Wednesday as protesters clashed with police.
And with the country mired in recession and unemployment
hovering around 25 percent, going it alone is getting tougher.
The central bank said Wednesday the economy continued to
contract sharply in the third quarter.
Data this week also showed Spain's budget deficit for the
year hit 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in August,
suggesting the government will not achieve its target of 6.3
percent for the full year.
That news spooked global investors, who drove Spanish yields
higher and the euro lower on Wednesday.
"Spain is in a vicious cycle, because austerity is hurting
economic activity and revenues, which causes greater fiscal
gaps," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York. "People are starting to realize this,
and the political will to absorb these sacrifices is diminishing
by the hour."
The government's drive to rein in regional overspending as
part of its austerity measures has also prompted a flare-up in
independence fervor in Catalonia, the wealthy northeastern
region that generates one-fifth of Spain's economic output.
Catalonia needs a 5 billion euro bailout from the central
state to meet debt payments this year, but Catalans say they
bear an unfairly large share of the country's tax burden.
More than half say they want independence from Spain, the
highest level ever.
About a dozen demonstrators waving Catalan flags and holding
signs calling for independence gathered outside the Americas
Society building in New York where Rajoy spoke on Wednesday.
"This is not just a matter of the crisis, of the economy, of
taxes," said Ester Aliu, 33, a researcher at Barnard College in
New York. "We are happy to contribute, but to Europe not to
Spain."