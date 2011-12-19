UPDATE 8-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases -EIA
MADRID Dec 19 Spain's next government will make more companies eligible for low corporate tax rates, incoming Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday in a speech to parliament.
Rajoy added consumers could not be expected to bear the entire burden of the energy sector's tariff deficit by paying higher tariffs. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Sarah Morris)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
BEIRUT, Feb 8 Syrian government jets bombed a rebel-held district of Homs city in the west of the country on Wednesday, killing several people, rescue workers and a monitoring group reported.