NEW YORK, July 20 Rating agency Egan-Jones on
Friday cut Spain's credit rating further into junk status,
citing the weakening economy including crumbling finances among
the country's regions and the ailing banking sector.
The agency slashed Spain's rating to CC-plus from CCC-plus.
Spain will "inevitably" be faced with more payments to support
banks and the weaker provinces, Egan-Jones said in a statement.
Spain's banks have been an ongoing problem for the country.
Euro zone finance ministers approved the terms of a loan of up
to 100 billion euros for Spain to recapitalize its banks on
Friday, but the exact size of the support will only be
determined in September.
The government now sees the economy contracting by 0.5
percent in 2013 after shrinking by 1.5 percent this year.
Complicating central government efforts to stave off a
full-blown bailout, the heavily indebted eastern region of
Valencia said on Friday it would apply to Madrid for financial
help. That spooked markets further as Spain's 10-year debt yield
hovers around the unsustainable level of 7 percent.
Spain is currently rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor's, with
a negative outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country
Baa3, and Fitch rates Spain BBB.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)