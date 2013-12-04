BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK Dec 4 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday revised the outlook on Spain's government bond rating to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of and a brighter medium-term view for the country's economy.
Moody's also affirmed Spain's Baa3 government bond rating.
Among the key drivers behind the outlook revision, Moody's said in a statement, were "evidence of a sustained rebalancing of the Spanish economy and improving medium-term economic prospects, which supports Moody's view that Spain's public finances are on a slowly improving trend."
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.