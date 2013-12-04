NEW YORK Dec 4 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday revised the outlook on Spain's government bond rating to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of and a brighter medium-term view for the country's economy.

Moody's also affirmed Spain's Baa3 government bond rating.

Among the key drivers behind the outlook revision, Moody's said in a statement, were "evidence of a sustained rebalancing of the Spanish economy and improving medium-term economic prospects, which supports Moody's view that Spain's public finances are on a slowly improving trend."