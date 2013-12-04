NEW YORK Dec 4 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday revised its outlook on Spain's government bond rating
to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of and a brighter
medium-term view for the country's economy.
Moody's also affirmed Spain's Baa3 government bond rating.
Moody's said in a statement that its outlook on the Spanish
economy "supports Moody's view that Spain's public finances are
on a slowly improving trend."
The ratings agency also said Spain was less likely to see
its access to international lending markets cut off and noted
"the significant reduction in contingent liabilities for the
sovereign emanating from the Spanish banking sector over the
past year."
Spain's economy has contracted around 7.5 percent since
2008, when the bursting of a decade-long property bubble left
millions out of work and sent domestic demand into freefall.
The rebound, led by the export sector, is expected to be
shallow, due in part to stubbornly high unemployment. The
European Union expects unemployment to stay above 25 percent
through 2015.
Spain also has one of the euro zone's highest budget
deficits and took aid from its euro zone peers to help rescue
its banks.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-minus with a stable
outlook. Fitch rates the country BBB with a stable outlook.