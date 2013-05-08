BRIEF-Rei Agro says NCLT, Kolkata orders initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process
MADRID May 8 Spanish property firm Realia said on Wednesday it had agreed to convert a 115 million euro ($150 million) loan into shares as part of a plan to restructure debt and avoid insolvency proceedings.
Following the agreement, Spain's bad bank Sareb will control 8.9 percent of the property firm, while shareholder FCC will cut its stake to 33.6 percent from 50 percent. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Says NCLT, Kolkata has ordered initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.