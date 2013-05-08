(Corrects to show that FCC is increasing, not cutting, its stake)

MADRID May 8 Spanish property firm Realia said on Wednesday it had agreed to convert a 115 million euro ($150 million) loan into shares as part of a plan to restructure debt and avoid insolvency proceedings.

Following the agreement, Spain's bad bank Sareb will control 8.9 percent of the property firm, while shareholder FCC will increase its stake to 33.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Cowell)