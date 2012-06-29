BRUSSELS, June 29 The Spanish government will
initially borrow money from the euro zone to recapitalise its
banks, but the loan to the sovereign will be changed to direct
bank recapitalisation once the ESM permanent bailout fund
acquires that capability, a senior euro zone official said.
The permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), will be able to directly recapitalise banks once the
European Central Bank takes on the role of a euro zone-wide bank
supervisor, euro zone leaders agreed earlier on Friday.
"Already 14 out of the 17 euro zone central banks have
supervisory powers, so it can happen quite quickly -- by the end
of the year or early in 2013," the senior euro zone source said.
Once the ESM can recapitalise Spanish banks directly, it
would do so, allowing the banks to reimburse the Spanish
government for the recapitalisation loans that it will take now.
"This will mean that the impact on Spanish public debt will
be eliminated," the senior euro zone source said.
Euro zone ministers have made available up to 100 billion
euros to lend to Spain for thee bank recapitalisation. If
Madrid were to use all that money, its debt would rise by about
10 percentage points above 90 percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)