BRUSSELS, June 8 If Spain requests Europe's help
in bailing out its banks this weekend, the process is likely to
involve bonds from the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund being
injected into Spanish banks with no new capital raised, a euro
zone official said on Friday.
Euro zone officials are scheduled to hold two conference
calls on Saturday to discuss next steps in a likely rescue of
Spain's banking sector, with deputy finance ministers speaking
first and all 17 euro zone finance ministers later.
The aim is to shore up Spain's weakest banks, which are
stricken with billions of euros of bad property loans and other
non-performing debt, and need to be recapitalised.
The exact amount Spain needs remains unclear, although
sources have told Reuters that an estimate by the International
Monetary Fund, to be given to Spain on Friday and published on
Monday, shows a need for at least 40 billion euros ($50
billion).
A second estimate commissioned by Madrid from management
consultants Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger, which the government
had flagged as crucial, is due by June 21. While it uses many of
the same parameters as the IMF assessment, it may also look at
non-property-related debts and come up with a larger figure.
Some analysts put the recapitalisation needs as high as 90
billion euros, but that number includes capital that Spain's
largest and strongest banks can raise privately or create from
profits, rather than needing from the government.
The euro zone official said aid from the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), if requested, could be quickly
channelled to the Spanish government's bank assistance fund,
known as the FROB, in the form of EFSF bonds.
The EFSF, set up in May 2010 and used to bail out Ireland
and Portugal, has the capacity to raise up to 440 billion euros
by issuing bonds to the market. It has already raised a large
amount of money and would not need to raise more for Spain.
"There would be no need to tap markets, no cash would change
hands, it would be triple-A EFSF bonds that would then be passed
on to the individual banks," the official said.
This is a model that the euro zone has already successfully
used in Greece, where the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund
received 25 billion euros worth of EFSF bonds that were
disbursed to Greek banks in need of capital.
The bonds can then be used as collateral in operations with
the European Central Bank, allowing the banks to access ECB
liquidity, or they can be used in other interbank operations.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)