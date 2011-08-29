(Corrects to show deficit limit is for structural shortfall)
* Unions want referendum on constitutional amendment
* Protests called for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6
* Parliament due to debate amendment this week
MADRID, Aug 29 Spain's main unions have
organised street protests against a decision by the government
to put a constitutional cap on the public deficit and debt
before a general election in November.
A surprise agreement between the governing Socialists and
the opposition People's Party (PP) last week to enact a rare
constitutional amendment to allow for the cap pleased
international markets but stoked opposition in Spain.
It will be debated by parliament this week, with the upper
house due to vote on Sept. 7.
"Their plans to reduce the current deficit will only be
achieved at the detriment of society and the economy," Ramon
Gorriz, secretary of Spain's largest trade union Comisiones
Obreras, told reporters on Monday.
The unions have called meetings and demonstrations between
Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 to urge lawmakers to vote against the
amendment and to demand a referendum if it is approved.
The amendment would be only the second since Spain's
constitution was drawn up in 1978 after the end of Francisco
Franco's dictatorship. It will not include specific deficit cap
figures, which will instead be written into a separate law
before June 30, 2012.
The bipartisan deal is due to take effect in 2020 and
follows calls by Germany and France for Spain and other states
at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis to set binding
limits on their deficits to regain the trust of investors.
Spain has cut its headline public sector deficit, one of the
highest in the euro zone, to an expected level of around 6
percent of GDP at the end of this year, from 11.1 percent in
2009.
Unions staged a general strike last September angered to
protest a range of government austerity measures to cut the
deficit, and are expected to increase pressure following a
likely victory by the conservative PP in Nov. 20 elections.
