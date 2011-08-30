LONDON Aug 30 * Lower chamber set to vote on Friday, Senate on Sept. 7

* Merkel welcomes move, urges others to do same

* Only one previous amendment to constitution

MADRID, Aug 30 Spain's parliament took a first step on Tuesday towards amending its constitution to limit the public deficit and debt after calls by euro zone heavyweights France and Germany aimed at regaining investors' trust.

The governing Socialists and the opposition People's Party (PP) came to a rare agreement and scheduled a debate on Friday to cap Spain's structural deficit over the course of an economic cycle at 0.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Spain's two leading parties settled their differences last week to agree to the amendment in order not to unsettle markets in their campaigning for elections to be held on Nov. 20.

The cross-party deal will allow the Chamber of Deputies to vote overwhelmingly for the new limit on Friday. A vote in the Senate is due on Sept. 7.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the parliamentary decision and urged other members of the 17-country euro currency to follow suit.

"Spain today has defined the debt limit in its legislation, in its Constitution, and many countries should follow this path and should tackle the problem at its roots," Merkel said during a state visit to Slovenia.

"All members of the EU and Europe as a whole must improve their competitiveness and through strict budget discipline ensure a solid and sustainable financing of their public budgets according to the conditions of the reformed Stability and Growth Pact," she added.

Spain has undertaken unpopular austerity measures aimed at cutting a budget deficit which soared to 11.1 percent of GDP in 2009 back to a euro zone limit of 3 percent by 2013.

Unions in Spain have called for street protests against the reform and regional parties have said the amendment is going ahead with unseemly haste.

Meanwhile, investors have focused on interest rates Spain needs to pay lenders in order to see if it can afford to keep financing its deficit. If interest rates should rise too high, Spain may need a bail-out like Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

This will be only the second time Spain has reformed the constitution drawn up in 1978, when it returned to democracy after the decades-long dictatorship of Francisco Franco. (Reporting by Manuel Ruiz in Madrid and Marja Novak in Ljublana; Writing by Martin Roberts)