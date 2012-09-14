* Spain to present reforms, budget, stress tests on Sept 28
* Sources - Plan to be blueprint for EU aid programme
* Sources - Discussions focus on precautionary credit line
By Julien Toyer
NICOSIA, Sept 14 Spain on Friday cleared another
hurdle towards seeking external aid to finance its debts by
announcing it would present by the end of September a new round
of economic reforms based on recommendations from the European
Union.
Senior European sources said the new measures would likely
transform into an economic programme which Spain will have to
implement in return for receiving support from the euro zone
rescue funds and the European Central Bank to lower its
borrowing costs.
The sources, who on Friday participated in a meeting of euro
zone Finance ministers in Cyprus, however cautioned Spain had
still to decide on the matter. The country's Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos dismissed the idea that the reforms were
connected to the demands of an ECB bond buying scheme.
Spain has become the new focus point of the euro zone debt
crisis, now in its third year, and analysts as well as sources
believe it is only a matter of time before it makes a request
for financial assistance.
The new programme of reform will be made public along with
the 2013 budget on Sept. 28, the day the Spanish government will
also publish the results of a final stress test of the country's
banking sector.
"This is a blueprint for a fiscal and structural program,
this is a blueprint for a way forward," said one of the sources
on condition of anonymity.
"Yes, we're moving towards a bailout but now a decision has
to be taken by (Spanish Prime Minister Mariano) Rajoy. And right
now, it's hard to know about his intentions," the source added.
A second source said the measures to be announced on Sept.
28, if credible, would give a clear indication that Spain is
willing to seek aid.
"They need to be credible. They are discussing it with the
European Commission, which gave rather positive feedback on it.
If the measures are credible, the way is clear," the source
said.
PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINE
Both sources said informal talks on this potential rescue
package for the country - the second in just a few months after
Madrid asked for an up-to-100-billion-euro lifeline for its
banks in June - were pointing in the direction of the Spanish
government asking for a precautionary credit line.
This enables a country to request a credit line from the
euro zone rescue funds, keep issuing debt and only use the money
to buy its bonds on the primary market if it really needs to.
The conditionality in return for the money is also lighter than
for a full-fledged programme.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, however, said at
the meeting that the new reforms were "absolutely not" linked to
the conditionality of a potential bond-buying programme.
"This will consist in detailing some of the measures
announced in July as well as some new ones," he told Reuters
after the meeting, adding they will be in line with
recommendations issued by the European Commission in May and a
detailed timeline would be provided.
Senior European sources told Reuters last month this set of
recommendations, as well as the timeline and monitoring from
international lenders, would be necessary to qualify for the
programme, meaning Madrid will be in a position to proceed with
a potential aid request after the new reforms are presented.
Three other senior European sources said on Friday one of
the reasons why Madrid was not moving forward with the request
was Germany's lack of clarity on whether it would answer
positively to it.
"The Germans have to make up their mind. It's not easy," one
of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs monthly meetings of euro
zone finance ministers, said the new reforms would help Spain
meet the EU-agreed fiscal targets for this year and next.
Many economists expect Spain to miss its 2012 deficit target
of 6.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product despite a fresh package
of budget cuts and tax hikes worth 56 billion euros announced in
July, leaving the country little choice over an aid request.