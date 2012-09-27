* Castilla La Mancha fifth Spanish region to ask for rescue
money
* Five regions out of 17 have asked for around 15 bln euros
in aid
MADRID, Sept 27 Indebted Castilla La Mancha was
the fifth of Spain's indebted regions to seek a bailout from the
central government on Thursday, all but exhausting an emergency
rescue fund.
Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia and Andalucia have already said
they would seek aid, and with Castilla La Mancha's request for
848 million euros ($1.09 billion) they have asked for funding of
around 15 billion euros.
The head of Castilla La Mancha's treasury department said
the money would be used to cover existing debt and interest
payments, and represented 10 percent of the region's total debt.
The government said the fund would be operating this week
after announcing in July it would establish the new liquidity
line to help cover the financing needs of regions that are shut
out of capital markets.
Several other of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, including
Madrid, have said they would not need to tap the fund.