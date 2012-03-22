* New regional bonds would be guaranteed by central govt
* New class of bond one option on table - Econ ministry
* Market maker says plan still at early stage
* Could save up to 1 bln euros/yr - EconMin source
MADRID, March 22 Spain's central government,
seeking to allay concerns its grip on its finances is loosening,
may move to cut debt servicing costs for its struggling regions
by underwriting a new class of bond.
The 17 autonomous regions, which manage their own health and
education budgets, account for around half of Spain's public
spending and were a key reason the state missed its deficit
target by a wide margin last year.
Since then the government has persuaded EU authorities to
ease a 2012 deficit target, unnerving markets and leaving it
with a bigger budget gap to close next year in a contracting
economy.
Allowing the regions to issue bonds underwritten by the
central government, known as 'hispanobonos', would cut their
debt issuance costs, which are way above the state's - thereby
easing Spain's overall fiscal burden.
The idea was floated by several regions last year, including
the wealthy north-eastern area of Catalonia.
"It's one of the options being considered so regions have
better access to capital markets. It's one of the options on the
table, among others," an economy ministry spokeswoman said.
A market maker for Spanish debt said the idea was being
discussed but was still at an early stage.
QUID PRO QUO
The regions struggled for access to capital markets last
year, and in many cases pay 200 basis points or more over what
the Treasury pays on its own debt.
Already under intense pressure to slash spending and reduce
their budget gaps, the regions would likely have to meet strict
fiscal obligations to qualify for the new debt.
A source at the Economy Ministry said last week that
measures such as issuing 'hispanobonos' could save the regions
up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) a year.
"In times of crisis, it's hard to understand why the regions
have to pay more than necessary to finance themselves," the
source said.
Among the larger states on the euro zone periphery, Spain
has in recent weeks replaced Italy as the main focus of concern
among investors.
Madrid's financing costs rose significantly on Thursday,
with the key 10-year bond yield up around 10 basis points at 5.5
percent.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
