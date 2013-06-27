MADRID, June 27 The Spanish government on
Thursday set limits on budget deficits and debt issuance by the
country's 17 autonomous regions through 2016 in a drive to help
meet budget goals agreed with the EU.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said after a meeting
with officials from all the regions that the maximum annual
budget gap for the regions as a group would be 1.3 percent of
economic output in 2013.
That global figure will be reduced to 1.0 percent in 2014,
0.7 percent in 2015 and 0.2 percent in 2016.
But this year the different regions will get individualised
goals in an effort to soften the blow for those that missed
targets last year.
Montoro said he would meet again with the regions in July to
discuss budget goals with each, a decision which has been
delayed several times as key regions, including economic
heavyweight Catalonia, want leeway to soften spending cuts in
health and education.
The ratio of debt to gross domestic product, or GDP, in the
regions will be limited to 19.1 percent in 2013, 20 percent in
2014, 20.5 percent in 2015 and 20.3 percent in 2016.
Spain has made a commitment to the European Union to reduce
its deficit below the European limit of 3 percent of GDP by
2016. Its budget gap topped 10 percent of economic output last
year, including the cost of bailing out its crippled banks.
In the meeting on Thursday, the 11 regions ruled by Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party agreed on both sets of
limits. The Basque Country and Navarra abstained in the vote
while Catalonia, Andalusia, Asturias and the Canary Islands
voted against.