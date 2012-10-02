UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
MADRID Oct 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a request for European aid was not imminent after a report, citing European Union sources, said the country could request help as soon as next weekend.
Rajo also said he had agreed a fiscal consolidation path for next year with regional leaders.
He also said they had agreed to discuss how to share the deficit cutting burden between the central government and regions.
Spain's 17 regions, along with local administrations, account for around 50 percent of the country's public spending.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.