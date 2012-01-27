* Gov't to present new budget stability law
* Overspending regions will face penalties
* Timing of plan unclear
MADRID, Jan 27 Spain will embark on a
budget clampdown on its overspending regions on Friday,
unveiling reforms that will usher in tougher oversight of their
accounts and possible penalties for those that continue to live
beyond their means.
The draft law - the first in a trio of initiatives in coming
weeks also covering the banking sector and the labour market -
aims to guarantee budget stability across Spain's whole public
sector, increase confidence in the economy, and strengthen the
country's commitments with the EU.
However, it is unclear when the news rules, which will give
overspenders a year's grace to get their fiscal houses in order,
will come into effect, or how tough the penalties will be.
The task is a huge one after two years that have seen the 17
regions, which account for around a half of public spending and
control their own budgets for health and education, miss their
spending targets by a wide margin.
They likely ran a deficit at least double their target of
1.3 percent of GDP in 2011, according to government estimates.
Full details of central and regional accounts will be presented
in March.
The estimated overshoot - equivalent to around 15 billion
euros - was a significant factor in Spain missing its overall
deficit target for last year by around 2 percentage points.
As it tries to avoid being sucked deeper into the euro zone
debt crisis, Spain is now hoping the European Commission will
allow it to soften this year's overall target of 4.4 percent of
output, taking into account a sharply deteriorating economic
backdrop and surging joblessness.
PENALTIES FOR OVERSPENDERS
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the new
budget law would set penalties for regions that consistently
overspend, based on corrective measures used by the European
Union.
It will also establish an early warning system for
monitoring deficit targets that might be missed, and give
central government administrators the right to evaluate regional
accounts, he said.
By an as yet unspecified date, each region will have to
balance its books under all but exceptional economic conditions.
In return, regions facing liquidity strains will get help
with managing cashflows, the government has said.
As well as bringing the regions into line, the government
faces another potential fiscal stumbling block in the shape of
its banking system, weighed down by fallout from a property
market that collapsed four years ago.
Madrid has consistently denied public money will be used to
shore up the banks, but the jury is out as to whether the
government can dispense with resorting to public money and
adding to its sovereign debt.
The government is due to unveil its plans for overhauling
the financial sector in mid-February.
It is likely to force lenders to price and provision for the
billions of euros of foreclosed property and unrecoverable loans
to bankrupt developers that are clogging up lenders' balance
sheets, preventing the flow of credit.
