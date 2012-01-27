* Draft reform bill targets balanced budgets by 2020
* Debt, deficit levels to fall progressively
* Key region Catalonia says still studying draft
* Bill is first of trio of govt economic reforms
By Nigel Davies and John Stonestreet
MADRID, Jan 27 Spain launched a budget
clampdown on Friday, unveiling reforms that will usher in
tougher oversight of public accounts and penalties for
overspending that it said had won the support of the country's
regions.
The draft law is the first in a trio of initiatives in
coming weeks also covering the banking sector and the labour
market as the government takes steps to nurse a recession-bound
economy back to health.
The core targets announced in Friday's bill will see the
public debt to GDP ratio progressively cut to 60 percent and the
deficit to zero by 2020, figures that will apply to both central
and regional accounts, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told
a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
"The reform is necessary to help to return to growth and
create jobs as soon as possible, and steer the country out of
crisis," Montoro said, adding that the regions had signed up to
the pact.
But the regional administration in Catalonia - responsible
for around a fifth of Spain's gross domestic product and one of
four of the 17 regions not controlled by the centre-right PP
party in government in Madrid - was still studying the draft, a
spokeswoman said.
"This reform is important, but not sufficient on its own to
regain market confidence, ... particularly of the bond market,
if it does not generate expectations of growth," said Emilio
Ontiveros, head of consultancy Analistas Financieros
Internacionales.
In the past two years the regions, which overall account for
around a half of public spending and control their own budgets
for health and education, have missed their spending targets by
a wide margin.
They likely ran a deficit at least double their target of
1.3 percent of GDP in 2011, according to government estimates.
Full details of public accounts will be presented in March.
The overshoot - equivalent to around 15 billion euros - was
a significant factor in Spain missing its overall deficit target
for last year by around 2 percentage points.
As it tries to avoid being sucked deeper into the euro zone
debt crisis, Spain is now hoping the European Commission will
allow it to soften this year's overall target of 4.4 percent of
output, taking into account a sharply deteriorating economic
backdrop and surging joblessness.
LEEWAY DURING HARD TIMES
Under the bill, which lawmakers are expected to approve
before the end of the first quarter, public administrations
would have leeway to run deficits of up to 0.4 percent of
economic output in exceptional circumstances, Treasury Minister
Montoro said.
Overspenders would also have a year's grace to get their
fiscal houses in order, though the government did not specify
when the countdown would begin.
Regions that failed to meet that deadline would have to make
a deposit equivalent to 0.2 percent of their nominal GDP, which
would become a fine after six further months of non-compliance,
Montoro said.
After nine months, central government would reserve the
right to audit the affected region's accounts, though it did not
intend to intervene in regional affairs and would act in
accordance with European Union laws.
Montoro said the new laws would also establish an early
warning system for monitoring deficit targets that might be
missed, and regions facing cashflow problems would get help via
additional credit lines.
"The aim of the new liquidity measures is to avoid the
insolvency of any public administration," he said.
As well as bringing the regions into line, the government
faces another potential fiscal stumbling block with its banking
system, which is weighed down by a property market collapse four
years ago.
Madrid has consistently denied public money will be used to
shore up the banks, but its hopes of avoiding having to pump in
billions of euros of state funds may be dashed because of the
scale of the sector's problems.
The government is due to unveil its plans for overhauling
the financial sector in mid-February.
It is likely to force lenders to price and provision for the
billions of euros of foreclosed property and unrecoverable loans
to bankrupt developers that are clogging up balance sheets,
preventing the flow of credit.
"The (budget reform) goes in the right direction and will
help restore confidence in Spain's economy. But the most
important thing is the (upcoming) reform of the financial
system," said Rafael Pampillon, a director at the Instituto de
Empresas business school.
Madrid will also draft root-and-branch labour reforms in
coming weeks to tackle the OECD's highest unemployment rate,
which hit almost 23 percent at the end of last year.
