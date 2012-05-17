MADRID May 17 Highly indebted Spanish region Catalonia said on Thursday it had reached a deal with the central government on spending cuts as Spain races to control finances in its autonomous communities and reassure investors it can meet fiscal targets.

Another region, Valencia, which paid a high price to issue short-term debt earlier this month, hinted its spending plans would also be approved by the central government on Thursday and called for the state to underwrite its bonds by the summer.

All 17 highly-devolved Spanish regions were meeting with Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro to seek approval for their revenue and spending plans for this year or face intervention by the central government.

Spain's biggest risks are its troubled banking system and overspending regions as it tries to prove it is fiscally healthy and keep from being dragged deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.

"I can confirm that the plan will be approved tonight," a spokesman for the Catalan regional government told Reuters, referring to the region's budget, which includes 1.5 billion euros in spending cuts this year.

Valencia and Catalonia are Spain's two most indebted regions, both with debt equalling 20 percent of their yearly economic output. Catalonia represents a fifth of the Spanish economy. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Nigel Davies. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)