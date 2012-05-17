* Spanish regions to slash spending by 13 billion euros
* Regions to increase revenues by 5.2 billion euros
* State to back regions' financing by July
MADRID, May 17 Spain's central government on
Thursday approved plans to drastically cut the spending of its
indebted regions this year and said it would introduce by July a
new mechanism to back their financing needs.
As the country races to control finances in its autonomous
communities and reassure investors it can meet fiscal targets,
the government said the regions had committed to slash spending
by 13 billion euros ($16.52 billion) and increase revenues by 5
billion euros ($6.35 billion).
After weeks of negotiations, Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro gave his blessing to the plans presented by all 17
regions except for the small north-western one of Asturias,
which will have to present a new budget within 15 days.
The move is aimed at dispelling fears that many overspending
regions, along with the troubled banking system, could drag
Spain deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.
The regions account for around 50 percent of the country's
overall public spending and are responsible for their healthcare
and education budgets, where cuts are likely to fall.
Their commitment to savings costs this year will be key to
helping the country try and meet an ambitious target of slashing
the public deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this
year from 8.5 percent in 2011.
"We've taken a fundamental step for Spain's credibility,"
Montoro said at a news conference after meeting with
representatives of the regions in Madrid.
"Now that the plans are approved, their implementation and
their application will start right away under the supervision of
the ministry," he also said, noting that no other country in
Europe had such a stringent law to control local finances.
The regions will now have to present by mid-June their
budget plans until 2015, Montoro said.
Those which meet their targets will receive assistance from
the state to cover their financing needs through a new mechanism
which will be introduced by July.
Spain's government has been working for weeks on a new
instrument called "hispanobonos" which would allow the regions
to issue debt underwritten by the Treasury.
Catalonia and Valencia, Spain's two most indebted regions,
both with debt equalling 20 percent of their yearly economic
output, have called on the government to accelerate the plans as
they face important debt repayments in the next weeks.
The 17 autonomous communities need to refinance about 18
billion euros this year, according to a government source.
Allowing the regions to issue hispanobonos would cut their
debt issuance costs, thereby easing Spain's overall fiscal
burden.
Valencia, whose debt is rated as speculative or "junk" by
Standard and Poor's, was forced twice in the last two weeks to
pay a high price of 6 and 7 percent to refinance one billion
euros ($652.45 million) of debt.
The yield paid by Valencia represents a premium of more than
450 basis points over similar maturity paper issued by the
Spanish Treasury and being traded on the secondary market.
. ($1 = 0.7869 euros)
