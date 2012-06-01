* Indebted regions report balanced budgets in Q1
By Julien Toyer and Nigel Davies
MADRID, June 1 Spain's heavily indebted regions
met their budget targets in the first quarter, a minister said
on Thursday, and in a rare reprieve Germany agreed the nation's
government could have more time to improve its finances.
Overspending by Spain's local governments and the bad debts
of its banks have sent the country's borrowing costs to record
highs and Friday's more benign developments may not be enough to
help Madrid sell a long-term bond next week.
The risk premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year
debt rather than German bonds rose to its highest since the
launch of the euro - 548 basis points - on Friday.
The Treasury Minister, Cristobal Montoro, said that Spain's
highly indebted regions managed to balance their budgets in the
first three months of the year and were on track to meet their
annual targets of a deficit of 1.5 percent of the national
economic output.
The 17 autonomous communities registered a deficit of 3.3
percent of the gross domestic product in 2011 and were the main
factor in Spain overshooting its EU-agreed deficit targets by
about 3 percentage points last year.
Meeting the targets in the regions would now help the
country deliver on its commitment with the European Union to
reach a deficit of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this
year from 8.9 percent in 2011.
"In terms of aggregate result, the result is zero," Montoro
said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting,
adding the figure was in line with the government's forecasts.
MARKET TEST
After weeks of negotiations, the government gave its
blessing in May to austere budget plans presented by all 17
regions, which account for around 50 percent of the country's
overall public spending and are responsible for their healthcare
and education budgets.
The 17 autonomous communities, virtually blocked from
financing themselves on public debt markets due to the high
rates they would have to pay, need to refinance about 36
billions euros of debt maturing this year and find 15 billion
euros to fund their authorised deficit.
Montoro said he hoped to present next Friday a new mechanism
to bring their borrowing costs down, ease their funding problems
and boost their liquidity positions.
The day before, Spain will sell three bonds, including a
10-year which will test the appetite of the markets for Spanish
long-term debt at a time when the country has entered the danger
zone of an international bailout.
"Markets are volatile and nervous so it's a very uncertain
outlook for the sales next week. Anything perceived as weak will
be leapt on," said Peter Goves, analyst at Citi.
But he said the fact the Treasury was issuing a ten-year
bond rather than the shorter-dated bonds it had favoured so far
this year was unlikely to spook investors already well aware of
Spain's problems.
The Treasury will sell a bond maturing on Oct. 31, 2014 with
a 3.3 percent coupon, a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 with a
coupon of 4.25 percent, and a bond maturing Jan. 31, 2022 with a
coupon of 5.85 percent.
It is due to announce the target amount it hopes to raise at
the sales on Monday.
