* Majority of regions likely to miss deficit goals this year
* Growing regional anger as central govt impose more cuts
* Gov't can withdraw liquidity help to budget sinners
By Nigel Davies and Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 23 Spain's regions will prove a
headache for the government well beyond their immediate need for
liquidity as they are set to miss deficit targets and resist new
cuts imposed by Madrid, pushing the country closer to a
full-scale bailout.
The heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia became the
first of the country's 17 autonomous communities to tap a newly
established 18-billion-euro rescue fund on Friday. A clutch of
other regions are expected to follow suit.
Analysts believe most of the communities will find it hard
to rein in their finances, further undermining the country's
international credibility and hurting Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, already reeling from popular protests and relentless
market pressure.
Just as with Spain's crippled banks, the regions have been
virtually shut out of financial markets for months, relying on
government credit lines since early 2012. But investors now
believe they could force Spain to seek international aid.
Spain's funding costs jumped to new records on Monday. The
yield on the country's 10-year paper reached 7.55 percent while
the premium investors demand to hold Spanish long-term bonds
rather than German benchmarks rose to 646 basis points, its
highest level since the launch of the euro in 1999.
"We believe that it is highly likely that regions as a whole
will deviate from the deficit-limit target of 1.5 percent (of
GDP) for 2012 by one percentage point, which will further
increase the extent of the fiscal consolidation they will need
in the coming years," said Marisol Blazquez, analyst at Moody's.
According to data released by the government for the first
three months of the year, nine regions out of 17 are set to miss
this target: Andalucia, Cantabria, Catalonia, Extremadura,
Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra and Valencia.
The ratings agency, which welcomed the central government
credit support to the regions, cautioned that the austerity
measures would only push the country further into a deep
recession, dry up tax revenues and make it more difficult to
balance the budgets.
BACKLASH
Moody's also said the government may not have the tools - or
the willingness - to force the regions to meet their targets.
"Although the central government has indicated on many
occasions that it will take control of the budget of a region
that deviates from the deficit target, it remains to be seen if
and how such a takeover would be put into practice," it said.
Under a new budget and stability law Madrid has the power to
intervene in a region's accounts, but government sources say it
will try to avoid that through talks with provinces.
"The Treasury is trying to avoid giving the image of
confrontation and is checking the accounts of the regions that
might be close to missing their objectives so as to avoid a
formal warning," a source said.
Intervention would also be challenging politically,
especially in wealthy regions such as Catalonia that have a
strong independent voice and could withdraw their support for
the central government's People's Party.
In a sign of growing opposition, the government approved
last week a new 65-billion-euro austerity package with the
backing of no other national or regional party.
It also faced widespread criticism when it set new deficit
targets for the 17 autonomous regions on July 12.
While the goals for the regions were left unchanged this
year and tightened next, the central government's deficit target
was relaxed by up to one percentage point following increased
European Union flexibility on the objectives.
The regional backlash against the government's new measures
was even seen in two regions controlled by the governing PP,
Extremadura and Castilla y Leon.
Both abstained on the vote for revised regional budget
goals, although they have since rolled more back into line.
"TRIP TO HELL"
The regions, which are responsible for their healthcare and
education budgets, and together with local authorities account
for around half of all public spending, have already implemented
several spending cuts plans.
Some of them are now reluctant to make further cuts.
"The regions are being asked to make double the effort that
corresponds to us, and the state half of what it should do. So
we should hold firm, and all of the regions should do too as
it's a total disloyalty by the state," said Artur Mas, head of
the Catalan parliament last week.
Heavily indebted Catalonia was the first region to start
making cuts and is committed to meeting deficit targets, but
wants a fairer distribution of the cuts.
Despite the rebellion, regions have little room to actually
throw out measures as they know that financing from the central
government could run dry if they do.
Basque leader Patxi Lopez said recently that the latest wave
of austerity, which includes cuts to civil servant wages, would
harm the most vulnerable in society leading them on a "trip to
hell" that would not serve to stimulate a faltering economy.
Yet a spokesman for the region said on Friday that the
region was committed to making cuts, and would meet legal
obligations set.
(Additional reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, editing by Mike
Peacock)