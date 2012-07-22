MADRID, July 22 Tiny Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region to say it would tap an 18-billion-euro ($22 billion) government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments are ready to follow in the footsteps of Valencia.

The announcement by the heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia on Friday that it would need help from Madrid spooked financial markets and complicated central government efforts to stave off a full-blown sovereign bailout.

Spain's 17 indebted autonomous regions, currently shut out of international markets, have been a major source of concern for investors after they missed deficit targets last year.

The head of Murcia's government, Ramon Luis Valcarcel, told local newspaper La Opinion on Sunday that the south-eastern region with a population of around 1.4 million would ask for funding of between 200 to 300 million euros.

"We hope that by September it (the funding mechanism) will be available. But nobody should think this money is a gift, the conditions are going to be very tough," he told the paper in an interview. Murcia officials were not immediately available to confirm the report.

The funding aid will help the regions deal with their borrowings - refinancing needs totalled 36 billion euros in 2012 - but it comes with strict fiscal conditions.

Media reports also listed Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, the Balearics, the Canary Islands or Andalucia as being likely candidates for the mechanism. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Patrick Graham)